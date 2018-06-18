Police say 3 Polish men drown in southwest Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say three Polish men have drowned after consuming alcohol before swimming in a lake Sunday evening in southwestern Germany.

Prosecutors in Frankenthal said Monday the men were seasonal workers who had come to Germany to help with the harvest. Lead prosecutor Hubert Stroeber told The Associated Press that two other Poles tried to rescue their colleagues from the lake in Boehl-Iggelheim, but failed.

Rescue services eventually pulled the victims, aged 22, 27 and 34, out of the lake and took them to nearby hospitals. They died overnight.

Prosecutors said an investigation into the cause of death was ongoing but there was no indication that anyone else was involved.