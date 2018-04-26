EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Forensic experts from the Chihuahua state public attorney's office work at a crime scene where the body of a man was found hanging from a vehicular bridge at the entrance to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on December 28, 2017. Up to November, 23,101 people were murdered this year in Mexico, according to the Interior Ministry - the highest number in two decades, surpassing the 22,409 people killed in 2011, when the country's drug cartels began a process of fragmentation. In Ciudad Juarez there were 739 murders this year.