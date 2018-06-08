Bus on a school trip crashes in Poland, 49 injured

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bus taking students home from a school trip collided with two other vehicles Friday in southern Poland, injuring 49 people, many of them children, officials said.

Thirty-four people were taken to the hospital after the crash in the town of Tenczyn, four of them in serious condition, including the drivers of the bus and a truck, said Joanna Sieradzka, a spokeswoman for the regional ambulance service.

She said no one had life-threatening injuries.

The bus collided with the truck and a car Friday morning on a narrow, winding and busy road that leads from the mountain resort of Zakopane to Warsaw, the Polish capital.

Television footage showed the bus in a ditch with its front damaged. Another image showed the front of both the bus and the truck in the ditch.

Police spokesman Marian Rokosz said the students, all around 13 years old, had been on their way back to Warsaw.

Police and prosecutors have opened investigation into the cause of the crash.