Philippines: Foreign-looking militant dies in suicide attack

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine military officials say a foreign-looking militant has been killed in a suicide bombing attack on a military detachment in the country's south.

Military officials say the suicide attacker, who wore a traditional black Muslim woman's gown, tried but failed to enter a detachment in Sulu province's Indanan town then died late Sunday when a bomb she was carrying exploded. There were no other reported deaths or injuries.

Regional military chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana says the bomber failed to enter the detachment due to tight security.

Another official, Lt. Col. Gerard Monfort, says troops took cover and assumed combat position, some behind sand bags, when the militant refused to step away from the outpost's gate and carried something that bulged in the bomber's gown.