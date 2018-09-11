Philippine president vents anger toward fierce critic on TV

Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV shows to reporters a copy of his amnesty documents outside his office where he remains holed up in the Philippine Senate in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Trillanes has been staying inside his senate office for over a week to avoid an arrest order by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV gestures as he talks to the media outside his office where he remains holed up in the Philippine Senate in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.

Philippine opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV talks to reporters outside his office where he remains holed up in the Philippine Senate in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.



MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has vented his anger toward his fiercest political critic on a TV talk show, prompting opposition calls for him to focus instead on worsening inflation, rice shortages and an approaching powerful typhoon.

President Rodrigo Duterte attempted to explain on Tuesday the legal offensive he has launched against opposition Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV. He linked Trillanes' political group to an alleged plot to oust him, and said he has ordered the release of intelligence provided by a foreign government about the alleged plan.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros responded that Duterte "should snap out of his fantasy with destabilization plots, roll up his sleeves and start working."