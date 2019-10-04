Palestinians agree to accept funds transferred by Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say the Palestinian Authority has agreed to accept hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues collected by Israel months after declining them in protest.

The cash-strapped PA had refused to accept the funds because Israel was withholding an amount equal to what the Palestinians pay to the families of prisoners and those killed in the conflict, including slain militants.

Hussein al-Sheikh, an aide to President Mahmoud Abbas who liaises with the Israeli side, tweeted Friday that an agreement had been reached to transfer funds, without elaborating.

Two Palestinian officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media, say Israel will continue withholding payments that would go to the so-called martyrs’ fund.

Israeli officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.