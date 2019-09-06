Palestinians: 2 killed by Israeli fire in Gaza fence protest

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's health authorities say two Palestinians, including a teenager, have been killed by Israeli gunfire during protests along the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence.

The deaths Friday came as thousands of Palestinians held protests at several sections of the Israel-Gaza border fence. Gaza's health ministry said 38 others were wounded by live fire.

Sami al-Ashqar, 17, was shot in the neck in northern Gaza Strip and another unidentified man was hit in the chest in east Gaza City, doctors said.

Gaza's Hamas rulers launched the regular weekend protests in March 2018 to demand the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has crippled the territory since 2007.

More than 200 Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed during the marches, which have subdued in recent months after mediators brokered an unofficial cease-fire.