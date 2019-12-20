https://www.westport-news.com/news/world/article/Palace-Prince-Philip-admitted-to-a-London-14921162.php
Palace: Prince Philip admitted to a London hospital
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.”
The palace said Friday that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.
He had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England.
View Comments