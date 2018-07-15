Pakistanis mourning victims of carnage ahead of elections

















Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 Pakistani troops carry the casket, wrapped in national flag, of provincial candidate Siraj Raisani, who was killed in the Friday's suicide bombing in Mastung, during a funeral prayer in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, July 14, 2018. less Pakistani troops carry the casket, wrapped in national flag, of provincial candidate Siraj Raisani, who was killed in the Friday's suicide bombing in Mastung, during a funeral prayer in Quetta, Pakistan, ... more Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Image 2 of 5 Pakistan's top military officers and others officials offer funeral prayer of provincial candidate Siraj Raisani, who was killed in the Friday's suicide bombing in Mastung, during a funeral prayer in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, July 14, 2018. less Pakistan's top military officers and others officials offer funeral prayer of provincial candidate Siraj Raisani, who was killed in the Friday's suicide bombing in Mastung, during a funeral prayer in Quetta, ... more Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Image 3 of 5 Members of a civil society hold a demonstration to condemn Friday's deadliest suicide bombing, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in custody on Saturday, a day after the deadliest attacks in Pakistan's troubled election campaign killed more than 130 people, including a candidate. less Members of a civil society hold a demonstration to condemn Friday's deadliest suicide bombing, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in custody on ... more Photo: Anjum Naveed, AP Image 4 of 5 Mourners take a bombing victim relative for burial in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. In an attack in the nearby southwestern Baluchistan town of Mastung, Siraj Raisani a candidate in the provincial parliament, died when a suicide bomber blew himself up amid scores of supporters who had gathered at a rally. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the blast. less Mourners take a bombing victim relative for burial in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, July 13, 2018. In an attack in the nearby southwestern Baluchistan town of Mastung, Siraj Raisani a candidate in the provincial ... more Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Image 5 of 5 An injured in Friday's suicide bombing in Mastung is carried to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in custody on Saturday, a day after the deadliest attacks in Pakistan's troubled election campaign. less An injured in Friday's suicide bombing in Mastung is carried to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was in custody on Saturday, a day after the ... more Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Pakistanis mourning victims of carnage ahead of elections 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistanis are observing a day of mourning for the victims of the horrific weekend attacks that killed 132 people, including a provincial assembly candidate during an election rally in the country's southwest.

Friday's suicide bombing in Mastung district took place as the Baluchistan Awami Party's candidate Siraj Raisani was holding a rally.

That attack killed 128. Another suicide bombing on Friday struck an election campaign convoy in northwestern Pakistan, killing four.

Black flags of mourning were hoisted at Baluchistan Awami Party's offices and residents displayed banners denouncing the massacre.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk was visiting the provincial capital of Quetta to express condolences to Raisani's family and others.

So far more than 150 people have died in election-related attacks, underscoring the security threat ahead of the July 25 vote.