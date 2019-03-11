Pakistani, Indian troops trade fire in Kashmir, killing 1

Pakistani Kashmiris look at a house that was damaged by Indian artillery shelling near the Line of Control between Pakistani and Indian-controlled Kashmir, in Mara Bakot, near Muzafarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, Monday, March 11, 2019. A Pakistani police official says Indian troops from across the frontier in the disputed Kashmir region have shelled the Pakistani-controlled sector, killing a 70-year-old man.

MUZAFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police official says Indian troops from across the frontier in the disputed Kashmir region have shelled the Pakistani-controlled sector, killing a 70-year-old man.

Local police chief Arshad Naqvi said on Monday that the man was visiting his daughter the previous day in an attempt to try and take her to a safer area when he was killed.

An Indian army spokesman, Col. Rajesh Kalia, blamed Pakistani troops for initiating fire on Sunday, saying four villagers in Indian-controlled Kashmir were wounded.

Tensions escalated last month after India launched an airstrike inside Pakistan, targeting militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 troops.

Pakistan retaliated at the time by shooting down two Indian planes and capturing a pilot, who was later returned to India.