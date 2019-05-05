Pakistan says Indian fire kills 2 civilians in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's military says Indian troops fired across a cease-fire line in the disputed Kashmir region, killing a woman and a 12-year-old boy.

In a statement, it says another woman was wounded in the attack Sunday.

The military says Pakistani troops responded to the fire, but there was no word on any Indian casualties.

There was no immediate comment from New Delhi.

Kashmir is a split between Pakistan and India, which have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan territory since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. The two countries often accuse each other of violating a 2003 cease-fire.