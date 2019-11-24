Over 1,000 LGBTQ members hold pride parade in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 1,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters have marched through New Delhi to celebrate India’s sexual diversity, which they say is progressing but still has a long way to go to become a more accepting place for them.

Carrying rainbow flags, balloons and placards and dancing to the beat of drums, they demanded self-identification in any gender for legal recognition rather than first registering as a transgender and then providing proof of surgery to authorities, as suggested by a government bill.

They say the bill, yet to be approved by India’s Parliament, contradicts a landmark judgment by India’s top court last year striking down a colonial-era law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.