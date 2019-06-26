Opposition leader: Ethiopia, AU join forces in Sudan efforts

A protester flashes the victory sign, as others block a road during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, June 24, 2019. The United Nations' top human rights official is urging Sudan's military rulers to allow her office to investigate a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. less A protester flashes the victory sign, as others block a road during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, June 24, 2019. The United Nations' top human rights official is urging Sudan's military rulers to allow ... more Photo: Hussein Malla, AP Photo: Hussein Malla, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Opposition leader: Ethiopia, AU join forces in Sudan efforts 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A leading Sudanese opposition figure says the African Union and Ethiopia have joined forces in renewed efforts to mediate the crisis in Sudan and bring the ruling generals and protest leaders back to the negotiating table.

Sadek al-Mahdi, who heads the Umma party, told reporters on Wednesday that Ethiopia and the AU plan a joint proposal on how to break the impasse.

Earlier, Ethiopia and the AU tried to mediate separately in Sudan's crisis, which erupted after the military's ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

The Umma party is part of an alliance representing Sudanese protesters who demand the military hand over power to civilian rule.

Al-Mahdi has criticized the protesters over calls for mass demonstrations on Sunday, the anniversary of a 1989 coup that brought al-Bashir to power.