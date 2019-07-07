Omani foreign minister makes rare visit to Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Oman's foreign minister has made a rare visit to Damascus to discuss with President Bashar Assad ways of restoring stability and security in the region.

Oman is one of few Arab countries that kept normal relations with Damascus after Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 months after the country's crisis began.

The Syrian Presidency said Assad discussed Sunday with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi regional and international affairs as well as "economic and political challenges imposed on the region."

Oman's foreign ministry tweeted that Alawi delivered a message from the Sultan of Oman and talked about boosting efforts "to restore stability and security in the region."

In March 2018, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem visited Oman.