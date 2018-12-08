Officials: 6 dead, dozens hurt in club stampede in Italy

ROME (AP) — Six people have died and more than 100 have been injured in a stampede at a nightclub at a coastal town in central Italy.

Italian fire officials and the ANSA news agency said concertgoers at a nightclub in the town of Corinaldo, on the Adriatic Sea, panicked and ran for the exists after someone strayed a noxious substance.