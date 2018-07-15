North Korean table tennis players arrive in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean table tennis players have arrived in South Korea for an international tournament amid an atmosphere of detente between the rivals.

The North's 16 athletes arrived Sunday. They will participate in the World Tour Platinum Korea Open that begins in the central city of Daejeon on Tuesday and continues through July 22.

South Korean officials say players from the two Koreas may compete in combined teams in some events as a goodwill gesture.

The Koreas have also agreed to field combined teams in some sports during the August Asian Games in Indonesia.

Sports diplomacy has played a large part in facilitating dialogue between the rivals in recent months following a period of animosity over the North's development of nuclear weapons and missiles.