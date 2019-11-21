North Korean leader turns down visit to South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un turned down an invitation by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to participate in a regional summit next week in the southern city of Busan and has blamed the South for a deep freeze in inter-Korean relations.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday there’s no reason for Kim to visit the South under a “murky” atmosphere and criticized Moon’s government for failing to uphold agreements reached between their leaders in three summits last year.

The North in recent months suspended virtually all cooperation with the South amid a standstill in larger nuclear negotiations with the United States, while demanding that Seoul defy U.S.-led international sanctions and restart inter-Korean economic projects.