Commuters read the news of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's arrival in Singapore ahead of his summit with President Donald Trump at a Pyongyang subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea Monday June 11, 2018. The summit plan had received little coverage in North Korea in the months' long lead-up, but was featured as the top story in the state run newspapers and television broadcasts a day ahead of the unprecedented meeting. People watch a large screen at the main train station airing video of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shaking hands with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his trip to Singapore in Pyongyang, North Korea, Monday, June 11, 2018. Kim is in Singapore to attend a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — North Koreans have gotten their first news that their leader Kim Jong Un had arrived in Singapore for what even the state-run media was calling a historic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The news covered the front page of the ruling party's newspaper and was the top — and only — item on the first news broadcast of the day on Korean Central Television, which for many North Koreans is the only channel available.

People crowded around poster stands at subway stations in the capital to read the newspapers and gathered at noon in front of the city's main train station to watch images a big screen display of Kim getting off of the special Air China flight.

The summit continues to be a highly sensitive topic in North Korea.