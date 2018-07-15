Nigeria's ruling party wins race for governor in south state

WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's electoral officials say the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, has narrowly won the race for governor of Ekiti state in the country's south.

Nigeria's electoral commission announced Sunday that the ruling party's Kayode Fayemi won by a margin of less than 20,000 votes. Fayemi got 197,459 votes to defeat his closest rival, Kolapo Olusola of the People's Democratic Party, who received 178,114 votes in the keenly contested poll.

By winning the governor's race, the ruling party has regained control of Ekiti state. But some opposition parties swiftly rejected the result, alleging the election was marked by vote-buying and voter intimidation.

The election was generally peaceful, apart from few pockets of violence experienced in some areas of the state.