New tropical storm off Mexican Pacific; no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm formed well off Mexico's Pacific Coast on Sunday and forecasters said it could grow into a major hurricane, though it poses little threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Fabio's sustained winds had strengthened to 65 mph (100 kph) by midafternoon. It was centered about 530 miles (855 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Forecasters said Fabio could become a hurricane by Monday and a major hurricane with winds of about 115 mph (185 kph) Wednesday before starting to weaken as it moved farther out into the Pacific.