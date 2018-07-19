New Jordanian government wins vote of confidence

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's House of Representatives has given a vote of confidence to a new government that was formed after nationwide protests.

Prime Minister Omar Razzaz's cabinet received a 79-42 vote Thursday after five days of deliberations by parliament's lower house. Six members were not present for the vote and two abstained.

Widespread protests over a plan to increase the country's income tax toppled the previous government last month.

Razzaz, a former World Bank official, must defuse public anger over economic policies while attempting to meet reform demands from financial donors. A controversial tax law, part of reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund, triggered the protests. The new government is working on another version of the law.

In a speech before the vote, Razzaz promised "serious revision" of the tax burden.