New Jordan PM signals readiness to put tax bill on hold

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's newly appointed prime minister on Thursday signaled he is prepared to put a controversial tax bill on hold and reconsider the legislation in consultation with groups and political parties.

In his first appearance since his appointment after protests forced out his predecessor, Omar Razzaz said he is open to listening to the dissenting voices in society.

"There is consensus on withdrawing the tax law because it needs a deep dialogue, and we will take into consideration the tax burdens on people," he was quoted as saying by the government news site Halah Akbar.

Razzaz was meeting with Parliament Speaker Atif al-Tarawneh, who said he advised Razzaz to remove new changes in the tax bill that sparked the protests. Al-Tarawneh said a majority of parliament rejects the changes.

Protesters demand that the new government scrap the current tax proposal.

King Abdullah II appointed Razzaz on Tuesday, replacing Hani Mulki, who quit amid mounting protests against a tax plan viewed as unfair to the poor and the middle class.

The tax bill has sparked large public protests.

Underpinning the sustained demonstrations is growing public anger about an economic and political system that many Jordanians view as impenetrable, with benefits reserved for small elites.

The country has also grappled with an economic slowdown, largely linked to regional turmoil, as well as high unemployment and rising public debt. The International Monetary Fund has sought sweeping economic changes, including subsidy cuts and price hikes for fuel, electricity and other basics.

It's not clear how the king, who has final say over policy, will appease public anger, while not rolling back the IMF-mandated overhaul.