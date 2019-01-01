NKorean leader says he's ready for more talks with Trump

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Kim Jong Un will be keeping North Korea watchers busy on New Year’s Day, when he is expected to give his annual speech laying out the country’s top priorities for the year ahead. Kim has a lot to talk about, like the future of his nukes, what he might want to get out of a second summit with President Trump and what’s next in his peace offensive with the South. less FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Kim Jong Un will be keeping ... more Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Photo: Evan Vucci, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NKorean leader says he's ready for more talks with Trump 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says he hopes to extend his high-stakes nuclear summitry with President Donald Trump into 2019, but also warns Washington not to test North Koreans' patience with sanctions and pressure.

Kim also during his New Year's speech on Tuesday said the United States should continue to halt its joint military exercises with ally South Korea and not deploy strategic military assets to the South.

Kim and Trump met June 12 in Singapore where they signed a vague statement on a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for months as they struggle with the sequencing of North Korea's disarmament and the removal of U.S.-led sanctions against the North.