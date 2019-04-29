Myanmar's Suu Kyi in Cambodia to strengthen bilateral ties

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has arrived in Cambodia on an official visit to strengthen ties between the countries.

The three-day visit starting Monday is the first since Suu Kyi became her country's head of government in 2016. Cambodia's foreign ministry says she will meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen, King Norodom Sihamoni and other Cambodian officials before visiting the famous Angkor Wat archaeological complex.

Suu Kyi arrived from Beijing, where both she and Hun Sen attended a forum about China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. Representatives of 37 countries were at the meeting on the massive infrastructure-building plan.

Myanmar and Cambodia have both grown closer to China in reaction to pressure from Western nations over human rights issues.