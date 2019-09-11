Mugabe's body flown to Zimbabwe, burial place undecided

Supporters of Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe place his portrait next to that of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019. Mugabe who died aged 95 in Singapore, is expected to be buried on Sunday according to state media. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared him a national hero. less Supporters of Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe place his portrait next to that of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019. Mugabe who died aged 95 in Singapore, is ... more Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Photo: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Mugabe's body flown to Zimbabwe, burial place undecided 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The body of Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe is being flown to the capital, Harare, where it will be displayed at historic locations before burial at a location still undecided because of friction between the ex-leader's family and the government.

Mugabe, who died at 95 in a Singapore hospital on Friday, was a guerrilla leader who ended white-minority rule and ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until he was deposed in 2017.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was Mugabe's closest ally and vice president before ousting him with the military, is to meet the plane carrying Mugabe's body and his widow, Grace.

The body will be viewed at several locations but the final burial place has not been announced, amid a disagreement between the government and the Mugabe family.