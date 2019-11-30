More bodies from capsized migrant ship are reported found

ROME (AP) — The Italian news agency ANSA says Italy’s coast guard has recovered seven bodies from the capsizing of a migrant boat a week ago and spotted at least eight others.

The coast guard didn’t immediately respond to a request to confirm the report that its divers on Saturday removed seven corpses from the waters off Lampedusa island and sighted others on the seabed.

Coast guard crew rescued 149 migrants from the Mediterranean waters on Nov. 23 when their boat overturned in choppy seas off the southern Italian island. Searchers found five bodies the next day.

Survivors told rescuers about 20 migrants were missing from the boat, which had been launched by Libya-based human traffickers.

Thousands of people fleeing poverty or violence in their homelands try to reach Europe by sea.