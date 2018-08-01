Mike Huckabee says he may buy home in West Bank settlement













Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee, 2nd right, lays a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee, 2nd right, lays a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Image 2 of 4 U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee takes questions from the media, prior to laying a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee takes questions from the media, prior to laying a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Image 3 of 4 U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee, third left, lays a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee, third left, lays a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Image 4 of 4 U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee, centre, lays a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. U.S. Governor Mike Huckabee, centre, lays a brick at a new housing complex in the West Bank settlement of Efrat, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Mike Huckabee says he may buy home in West Bank settlement 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

EFRAT, West Bank (AP) — Former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has symbolically taken part in the building of an Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

The former governor of Arkansas laid bricks and spread cement Wednesday in a new neighborhood in Efrat. He says he may one day "purchase a holiday home" there.

Huckabee, whose daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the White House press secretary, says he's sure President Donald Trump would have been pleased to join him, "because he is a builder and he loves to see construction sites."

The evangelical Christian says Trump is now "building a new world order."

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians and much of the international community consider the hundreds of thousands of settlers that now live there to be an obstacle to peace.