Mexico's likely next top diplomat says US treatment bad

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The man proposed to be Mexico's next foreign minister says the United States government under President Donald Trump has treated Mexico badly.

Marcelo Ebrard says one of his goals will be to look for areas of common understanding with the U.S. government.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he'll name Ebrard foreign minister after his Dec. 1 inauguration.

Ebrard said Monday on Radio Formula that "the treatment that we have received by the United States has been terrible. Mexico and Mexicans have received very bad treatment."

He says, "We have to look for how to better defend Mexico's interests."

Ebrard and Lopez Obrador are scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Friday in Mexico City.