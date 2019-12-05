Mexico president hosts US AG behind closed doors in capital

The vehicle carrying U.S. Attorney General William Barr arrives to the National Palace where he will meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in Mexico City, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president and the U.S. attorney general have met behind closed doors about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his government could classify Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted a photo of himself conversing with William Barr on Thursday in Mexico City.

López Obrador said that “as a lawyer, (Barr) understands that our Constitution obliges us to stick to principles of cooperation for development and non-intervention in foreign policy.”

López Obrador said earlier that he would be accompanied by his security cabinet and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

The encounter was not open to journalists.

A foreign terror organization designation by the U.S. government would mean it views cartels the same as groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.