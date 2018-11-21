Mexico president-elect promises referendum on national guard

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he will put the question of creating a national guard to a referendum conducted by the national electoral institute.

The controversial proposal aimed at confronting violence in the country would require a constitutional reform, meaning that it will need congressional approval and a green light from state legislatures.

The president-elect made the announcement to radio journalist Carmen Aristegui on Wednesday during a wide-ranging interview 10 days before he takes office.

It also came one day after a coalition of civil society groups and intellectuals signed a letter rejecting the idea of a national guard under command of the military. Mexico has faced international criticism for leaning heavily on the army and navy to wage the drug war for years.