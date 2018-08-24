https://www.westport-news.com/news/world/article/Mexico-6-civilians-soldier-dead-in-Guerrero-13180797.php
Mexico: 6 civilians, soldier dead in Guerrero state shootout
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say seven people have been killed in an armed confrontation between gunmen and army troops in the southern state of Guerrero.
State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez says in a statement that six civilians and one soldier died.
Alvarez says the incident took place Friday morning in the town of El Naranjo when soldiers came under fire.
Guerrero has been a flashpoint for drug cartel violence in Mexico.
