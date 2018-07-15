Maoist rebels ambush soldiers in east India; 2 killed

PATNA, India (AP) — Police say Maoist rebels in eastern India ambushed a unit of government forces, leaving two soldiers dead and another wounded.

Police say the rebels attacked paramilitary soldiers early Sunday after they were returning from a counterinsurgency operation in a forested area in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh state.

A reinforcement of police and paramilitaries sealed the area to hunt the attackers.

The Maoist rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers, the poor and indigenous communities.

The government has called the rebels India's biggest internal security threat.

In May, authorities said troops killed at least 44 suspected rebels in multiple raids in western India.