Malaysian lawmakers take oath, including indicted ex-leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian lawmakers have taken their oath in Parliament, including former premier Najib Razak, who has been charged with criminal breach of trust and corruption in the scandal that led to his coalition's electoral defeat.

The swearing-in ceremony of 221 lawmakers Monday marked the start of the first Parliament session after Najib's long-ruling coalition was ousted in May 9 elections, ushering in Malaysia's first change of power since independence from Britain in 1957.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the world's oldest leader at 93, made his return to Parliament after ending his retirement to challenge Najib over the corruption scandal.

Najib won his parliamentary seat despite his coalition's defeat. A lawmaker is only disqualified if convicted and sentenced to more than a year in jail or fined over 2,000 ringgit ($494).