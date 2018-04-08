Macedonia: Main opposition party files no-confidence motion

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia's main opposition party has filed a non-confidence motion that blames the left-wing government for crime, growing corruption and economic stagnation.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the motion on Wednesday. Introduced by the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party on Sunday, the measure has little chance of winning approval in Macedonia's 120-member parliament, where it and its allies control 53 seats.

The conservatives' motion accuses the coalition Cabinet of Prime minister Zoran Zaev of having "no capacity" to run the country.

It states: "The government has wasted 10 months....Pensioners, employees, farmers, social workers, young people and many others are complaining."