London mayor who OK'd Trump baby blimp to get own balloon

In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 photo provided by Yanny Bruere, a blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan is photographed in a workshop, in Oxfordshire, England. Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given permission to fly a giant balloon depicting him dressed in a bikini over London. Last month Khan angered some opponents when he allowed a similar giant blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry baby to fly over London during the president’s visit. (Yanny Bruere/via AP) less In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 photo provided by Yanny Bruere, a blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan is photographed in a workshop, in Oxfordshire, England. Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given ... more Photo: AP

LONDON (AP) — Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given permission to fly a giant balloon over London that depicts him dressed in a bikini.

Organizer Yanny Bruere has raised more than 58,000 pounds ($75,000) through the Crowdfunder website for the 29-foot (8.8-meter) blimp as part of a campaign to oust Khan from his post.

Khan angered some people in the British capital and elsewhere last month when he allowed a balloon caricaturing Donald Trump as an angry baby to float above the city while the U.S. president was in England.

Bruere cited rising crime and "defending free speech" as factors in his anti-Khan campaign.

A City Hall spokeswoman says the balloon has permission to fly Saturday over Parliament Square.

The balloon was a reference to a "Beach body ready" ad that Khan banned in 2016.