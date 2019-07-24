Lightning storm kills 20 in eastern India

In this Friday, July 19, 2019 photo, Imrana Khatoon, in yellow, leaves her home on a boat to get to a hospital, as a woman sits beside her holding Khatoon's newborn baby, in flood-affected Gagalmari, east of Gauhati, India. Khatoon, 20, delivered her first baby on a boat in floodwaters early Friday while on her way to a hospital, locals said. The woman and the newborn were brought back to their home without getting to hospital. They were however moved to a hospital on a boat to the nearby Jhargaon town because of unhygienic conditions due to floodwaters, Community health worker Parag Jyoti Das said. less In this Friday, July 19, 2019 photo, Imrana Khatoon, in yellow, leaves her home on a boat to get to a hospital, as a woman sits beside her holding Khatoon's newborn baby, in flood-affected Gagalmari, east of ... more Photo: Anupam Nath, AP Photo: Anupam Nath, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Lightning storm kills 20 in eastern India 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

PATNA, India (AP) — A government official says lightning has killed at least 20 people with thunderstorms and heavy rains lashing eastern India.

Disaster Management official Amod Kumar Sharan says the deaths occurred on Tuesday, raising overall death toll in Bihar state to more than 100 from lightning and flooding since the monsoon season started in June.

Last Sunday, 33 people were killed by lightning in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. They were mostly farmers working in the field.

Millions of people have been hit by floods, their homes and crops devastated by surging waters in the worst-hit Bihar and Assam states.

South Asia's monsoon rains, which hit the region from June to September, are crucial for the rain-fed crops planted during the season