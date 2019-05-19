Libyan fighters in Tripoli get armored vehicles from abroad

CAIRO (AP) — Fighters allied with the U.N.-recognized government in Libya's capital say they have received armored vehicles and "quality weapons" despite a U.N. arms embargo on the country.

A Facebook page linked to the Tripoli government posted photos appearing to show more than a dozen armored vehicles arriving at port, without saying who supplied them. Supporters of the various militias allied with the government say the vehicles, which resemble Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicles, were supplied by Turkey.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month his government would stand by Tripoli authorities as they repel an offensive launched by Khalifa Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army.

Hifter, whose forces control eastern Libya, has received support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.