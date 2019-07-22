Libyan fighter plane reported landing in neighbor Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A private Tunisian radio station says that a Libyan training fighter aircraft has made an emergency landing in the southeastern Tunisian city of Medenine, on a route to Libya.

Radio Mosaique FM reported that there were two pilots aboard the aircraft. It said security was being sent to the area to determine why the aircraft landed in neighboring Tunisia.

A small aircraft was seen in a photo on a dusty piece of land, with onlookers eyeing it.

There was no immediate official confirmation of where the aircraft was coming from, who it belonged to and why it landed in Tunisia, which has taken in refugees fleeing the violence in Libya. The country is torn by war between rival authorities in the east and west, each backed by various militias.