Lawyer says he was behind Ghosn's 'disguise' during release

People walk by a monitor which reports on the bail of former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., Carlos Ghosn, in Osaka, western Japan Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Disguised as a construction worker, Ghosn left a Tokyo detention center Wednesday after posting 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail. The letters, bottom, read " Conditions for his release." (Kyodo News via AP) less People walk by a monitor which reports on the bail of former chairman of Nissan Motor Co., Carlos Ghosn, in Osaka, western Japan Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Disguised as a construction worker, Ghosn left a Tokyo ... more Photo: 大野未知, AP Photo: 大野未知, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lawyer says he was behind Ghosn's 'disguise' during release 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TOKYO (AP) — The mystery of Carlos Ghosn's strange attire when he was released from Japanese detention has been solved.

His lawyer Takashi Takano says it was an effort to protect the former chairman of Nissan from intense media attention.

Many had been baffled by why Ghosn was wearing a blue cap, surgical mask and a construction worker's outfit when he was released Wednesday.

Takano said Friday in a blog post that he takes full responsibility for what he called the "theater of disguise."

The crowd of media that had been at the facility, waiting for hours, spotted Ghosn and followed the van he was in across town.

Takano asked media to give his client privacy.

Ghosn is facing a number of criminal charges from his time at the automaker.