Last victim of Mexico border killings to be laid to rest

A mourner drops a red rose into a freshly dug grave at the cemetery in Colonia Le Baron, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, during the burial service for Rhonita Miller and four of her young children who were murdered by drug cartel gunmen. The bodies of Miller and four of her children were taken in a convoy of pickup trucks and SUVS, on the same dirt-and-rock mountainous road where they were killed Monday, for burial in the community of Colonia Le Baron in Chihuahua state.

COLONIA LEBARON, Mexico (AP) — Family and friends are set to bury the last victim of a cartel ambush that slaughtered nine American women and children from a community of U.S.-Mexican dual citizens in a corner of northern Mexico where having gangsters in their midst has long been a fact of life.

Saturday's burial of Christina Langford Johnson will be the third in as many days. It culminates an outpouring of grief in the closely knit community with family ties in two Mexican states and across the border in the U.S. West.

Community members say she jumped from her vehicle and waved her hands to show she was no threat to the attackers and was shot twice in the heart. Her daughter Faith Marie Johnson, 7 months old, was found unharmed in her car seat.