Lam says PR firms declined to help restore Hong Kong image

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to reporters' during a press conference at the government building in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to reporters' during a press conference at the government building in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Photo: Vincent Yu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lam says PR firms declined to help restore Hong Kong image 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the government asked international public relations firms to help restore the city's reputation, battered by months of pro-democracy protests, but was rejected.

Lam said Tuesday the firms told the government that "the time is not right" as the violence and unrest in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory showed no signs of ending. She didn't give details on the firms and when they were approached.

Violence flared anew over the weekend after an unapproved march descended into familiar chaos.

Lam said the city's downgrade this week by credit ratings agency Moody's was "disappointing". It was the second agency to do so after Fitch Rating.

Also, a subway train derailed during Tuesday morning rush hour. The rail operator is investigating the cause. No injuries were immediately reported.