Judge in 9/11 case at Guantanamo retires from military

MIAMI (AP) — The slow-moving Sept. 11 war-crimes case at Guantanamo has outlasted the judge.

Army Col. James Pohl has retired from the military while presiding over the military commission trial of five prisoners at the U.S. base in Cuba accused of planning and aiding the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Pohl has presided over the case since the May 2012 arraignment and the ensuing years of pre-trial hearings. No trial date has been set in the death-penalty case.

The judge also presided over an earlier version of the commission under President George W. Bush that was halted before trial as well as other major military cases.

Pohl gave notice Monday that he was leaving the military after 38 years of service. A Marine Corps colonel replaces him.