Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone dead at 101

FILE - In this March 23, 2007, file photo, former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone adjusts earphone during a press conference in Tokyo.

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, a giant of his country’s post-World War II politics, has died. He was 101.

The office of his son, Hirofumi Nakasone, confirmed that Nakasone died Friday at a Tokyo hospital.