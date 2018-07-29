Israeli-Arab lawmaker resigns over Jewish nation bill

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli Arab lawmaker says he is resigning from parliament for "ideological reasons" to protest the recent passage of a controversial law enshrining the state's Jewish character.

Labor lawmaker Zuhair Bahloul says Sunday he can no longer serve in a country that officially marginalizes the 20 percent Arab minority he represents.

Bahloul, a former popular sports broadcaster, is regarded as a symbol of Jewish and Arab coexistence.

His departure marks further fallout from the explosive bill, which has also seen strong opposition from a Druze minority that serves in the military and feels slighted by the legislation.

Israel's 1948 declaration of independence defined its nature as a Jewish and democratic state. The government says the bill merely enshrines the country's existing character but critics say it undercuts its democratic values.