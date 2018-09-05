Israel's top court says West Bank village can be demolished

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal against the demolition of a Bedouin village in the West Bank.

The court ruled Wednesday that its stay will expire in seven days, after which the village can legally be demolished.

Israel claims the village, east of Jerusalem, was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents 12 kilometers (7 miles) away. But critics say it's impossible for Palestinians to get building permits and that the demolition is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement.

The pending demolition has drawn heavy international criticism and become a rallying cry for the Palestinians. Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman lauded the judges for their "brave" ruling. He says "no one is above the law. No one can stop us from implementing our sovereignty."