Israel campaign ad models 'Fascism' perfume to mock the left

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's right-wing justice minister has released a headline-grabbing political advertisement ahead of April elections in which she mocks her critics by modeling a faux perfume called "Fascism."

In the black-and-white ad, Ayelet Shaked spritzes herself with the perfume as a voice-over whispers her accomplishments as minister: "Judiciary revolution...Separation of powers, restraining the Supreme Court."

In the end, Shaked turns to the camera and says: "Smells like democracy to me."

As minister, Shaked has clashed with the Supreme Court, which she views as an unelected bastion of the Israeli left.

The ad made a splash on social media Tuesday, with some noting the ironic tagline would appear literal to international audiences. Others speculated it would give Shaked's nationalist party, the New Right, a much-needed political boost.