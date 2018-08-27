Ireland says Church 'should pay' to address baby deaths

LONDON (AP) — The Children's Minister in Ireland has told Pope Francis that the Catholic Church should contribute funds to help make reparations to survivors of a former church-run orphanage where a mass grave of babies' remains was discovered.

Katherine Zappone raised the issue with the pope on Saturday during his visit to Ireland, and on Monday released the contents of a letter she gave him. She appealed to the church to "accept its responsibilities and make reparation for its part in a very shameful chapter of Irish history."

Last year a mass grave containing remains of babies as young as 35 weeks was discovered at the mother-and-baby-home in Tuam, which had sheltered orphans, unmarried mothers and their children. Nearly 800 children were estimated to have perished there between 1925 and 1961.