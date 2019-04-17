Iraqi prime minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first visit since assuming the post six months ago.

The Iraqi premier is visiting Saudi Arabia just days after visiting its rival, Iran, earlier this month. He's insisted that Iraq wants good ties with Iran, but also with the U.S. and its Arab neighbors.

Abdel-Mahdi is expected to meet King Salman during his visit on Wednesday and discuss ways to improve security and trade ties between the two major oil producers.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to limit Iran's influence in the region, reaching out to influential Shiite Iraqi figures to build relations.

This month, Saudi Arabia reopened a consulate in Baghdad for the first time in nearly 30 years and announced a $1 billion aid package for Iraq.