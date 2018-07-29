Iraqi PM suspends electricity minister over poor service

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's prime minister has ordered the suspension of the country's electricity minister over a power crisis and poor service.

Haider al-Abadi made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday. He says the suspension of Qassim al-Fahdawi will last until an investigation is concluded. He didn't elaborate.

Despite billions of dollars spent since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, many Iraqi cities and towns are still experiencing severe power cuts and rolling blackouts.

The issue has also partly fueled this month's protests in Iraq's southern Shiite heartland, mainly in the energy-rich province of Basra.

The protests turned violent when security forces opened fire on the angry mobs attacking and burning government offices and those of and political parties. Several protesters were killed and wounded, while others were arrested.