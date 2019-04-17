Iran says US should suspend sanctions on account of floods

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani says the U.S. should suspend sanctions against Iran because of the recent massive floods that have claimed dozens of lives.

State TV quoted Rouhani's as saying on Wednesday that "if U.S officials were wise, they should have announced they would suspend the sanctions for one year because of the floods in Iran."

Rouhani is also quoted as saying the White House was "inhumane and filthy" for declining to allow cash support to the Iranian Red Crescent.

Northern and western Iran was hit by severe floods since mid-March and the country's leaders have regularly complained that the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration last year have hampered rescue efforts.

The floods have so far killed nearly 80 people and damages have been estimated at around $2.5 billion.